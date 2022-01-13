DEWITT, Delores Alease Virginia, who departed this life on January 9, 2022, at 85 years old, was the only daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Jackson. She was born on May 1, 1936, in Henrico County, Va.
She attended St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Va., earning her bachelor's degree in Education in 1957.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughters, Deborah DeWitt-Green (Shallie), Denise DeWitt Carty (Greg) and Donna DeWitt-McGee (Harry); and granddaughter, Delana DeWitt Russell. A memorial service will be held at Affinity Funeral Service on Monday, January 17, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. Visitation with family at 10:30 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Rev. Paul Allen Coles, pastor of Sharon Baptist Church will be officiating. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2022.