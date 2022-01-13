Menu
Delores Alease Virginia DeWitt
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
DEWITT, Delores Alease Virginia, who departed this life on January 9, 2022, at 85 years old, was the only daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Jackson. She was born on May 1, 1936, in Henrico County, Va.

She attended St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Va., earning her bachelor's degree in Education in 1957.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughters, Deborah DeWitt-Green (Shallie), Denise DeWitt Carty (Greg) and Donna DeWitt-McGee (Harry); and granddaughter, Delana DeWitt Russell. A memorial service will be held at Affinity Funeral Service on Monday, January 17, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. Visitation with family at 10:30 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Rev. Paul Allen Coles, pastor of Sharon Baptist Church will be officiating. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Jan
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Dewitt Family , I would like to extend my condolences on the Passing of Delores. I had the pleasure of working with Delores in the Goshen Central School district. She was a very good person. She loved working with and caring for the students . She always spoke loving of her Daughters. May She Rest In Peace. Prayers of Strength and Healing.
Kenneth Bowen
Work
January 21, 2022
