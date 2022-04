GOODE, Delores Blanche, passed away on September 18, 2021. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home - 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. Online condolences can be made at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com