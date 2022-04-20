GREENE, Dr. Delores Richburg, 86, of Richmond, passed away peacefully April 11, 2022. Dr. Greene served the education community of Virginia for nearly six decades, retiring as Dean of the College of Education at Virginia State University. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Taylor Greene Sr.; surviving are her son, Robert T. Greene Jr.; daughter, Michele Greene Studevant; granddaughter, Taylor LeeAnn Studevant; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where the family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 22 at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Road. Dr. Kirkland R. Walton, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.