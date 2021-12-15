HARRIS, Delores "Granny", departed this life on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, a loving and devoted daughter, Brenda W. Taylor; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, two sisters of Wendell, N.C. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing will take place on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th Street, Richmond, Va. 23223, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral will take place in Zebulon, N.C. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m., William Toney's Funeral Home, 218 Barbee Street, Zebulon, N.C. 27597. Livestream www.williamtoneys.com
. Services have been entrusted to D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc., Louisa, Virginia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.