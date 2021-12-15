Menu
Delores "Granny" Harris
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
HARRIS, Delores "Granny", departed this life on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, a loving and devoted daughter, Brenda W. Taylor; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, two sisters of Wendell, N.C. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing will take place on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th Street, Richmond, Va. 23223, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral will take place in Zebulon, N.C. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m., William Toney's Funeral Home, 218 Barbee Street, Zebulon, N.C. 27597. Livestream www.williamtoneys.com. Services have been entrusted to D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc., Louisa, Virginia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Dec
18
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Zebulon, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Ms. Harris, Our prayers and condolences are with you during this difficult time. "Miss Lois" will be truly missed. Most fondest memory of planting the garden and Kameron running around in the field with his uncles. May God continue to give you comfort.
Gail Scruggs
December 16, 2021
Sending love and hugs to the family of Delores Harris. She was one of the best neighbors a person could have. We greeted each other as 'Hey Neighbor' for more than 25 years. I will miss our many talks over the fence. Rest in Sweet Heavenly Peace my friend, my neighbor.
Marsha Johnson
Friend
December 16, 2021
To the family my deepest sympathy goes out to the family Mrs. Harris she was a lovely lovely lady. She was my mom's roommate at autumn care and I had many good talks with her. She talked about how proud she was of her grandkids.
Debbie Turner
December 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
December 15, 2021
