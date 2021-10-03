Menu
Delores Shaw Propst
PROPST, Mrs. Delores Shaw, 84, "Ann," of Richmond, departed this life October 1, 2021. She was a graduate of Armstrong High School. She was also a nurse at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center (VCU) for many years and assisted bringing many new lives into the world. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, William R. and Josephine S. Shaw; brother, William"Billy" Shaw. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, John Propst; one son, Kevin Jones (Angela); two grandchildren, Brandon Jones (Cristina) and Ebonye Jones (David); two devoted nieces, Ashidda Forgus and Carmen Filloy; one devoted brother-in-law, Paul Jones; and a host of other relatives and frineds. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will receive friends Monday, October 11, 2021 from 6 to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rosalyn Scott
October 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
October 10, 2021
