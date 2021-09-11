RANSON, Delores G., 87, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by a son, Rickey Forrest Ranson; and daughter, Teresa Dale Ranson. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, William R. Ranson; daughter, Tamara R. Anderson and her husband, David A. Anderson; and three grandchildren, Tayler Raeanne Anderson, Anna Katharine Ranson and William Forrest Ranson. The family would like to thank Tracy for her loving care of Delores. She will be laid to rest privately and will be missed, but not forgotten.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.