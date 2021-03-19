RICHARDSON, Evangelist Delores Brown, departed this life March 18, 2021. Preceded in death by her late husband; she leaves to cherish her memory her seven children, Mrs. Brenda Carr (Vincent), Overseer Barbara Gray, Mr. Joseph Richardson Jr. (LaDosca), Pastor Sarah Sylver (Bishop Gerald), Elder Mary Crawley, Pastor John Richardson (Loretta), Mrs. Jean Rock (Lindell); one brother-in-law, Coleman Richardson Sr.; two devoted nieces, Mrs. Mary Easley and Ms. Cheryl Christian; one cousin, Mr. Howard Harris Jr.; two godchildren, Pastor Betty Jean Cunningham and Elder Rosalind Christian; 31 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021. Public viewing starts at 10:30 a.m. Funeral starts at 11:30 a.m. at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23224.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2021.