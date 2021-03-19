RICHARDSON, Evangelist Delores Brown, departed this life March 18, 2021. Preceded in death by her late husband; she leaves to cherish her memory her seven children, Mrs. Brenda Carr (Vincent), Overseer Barbara Gray, Mr. Joseph Richardson Jr. (LaDosca), Pastor Sarah Sylver (Bishop Gerald), Elder Mary Crawley, Pastor John Richardson (Loretta), Mrs. Jean Rock (Lindell); one brother-in-law, Coleman Richardson Sr.; two devoted nieces, Mrs. Mary Easley and Ms. Cheryl Christian; one cousin, Mr. Howard Harris Jr.; two godchildren, Pastor Betty Jean Cunningham and Elder Rosalind Christian; 31 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021. Public viewing starts at 10:30 a.m. Funeral starts at 11:30 a.m. at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23224.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2021.
Dixie Leathers, Betty May, Sandra Harris, Jean Handy, Louise Barrow, Peggy Wood, Steve Thompson, Sandy Morgan
March 31, 2021
John you and your family have my deepest sympathy in your time of bereavement
Bill Simpson
March 28, 2021
Delores was always a pleasant staff member. She had a good sense of humor and laugh. We were fortunate to have her on her school staff, a dedicated teacher throughout her career.
Eileen Ford
March 25, 2021
Coleman p Richardson JR
March 25, 2021
My God hold you in his arms be blessed.
Jacqueline Bullock
Family
March 25, 2021
Coleman Richardson Sr
March 25, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 25, 2021
To the Richardson Family, I will always remember the sweet smile and humble demeanor your mom always presented! She was indeed a "good and faithful servant!" May you find peace in knowing she´s in a better place. My prayers are with you!
Sandra McWillams Francis
March 22, 2021
I have known Sister Richardson for about 60 years. She was a dear friend to me. When I was in high school, she knew I couldn't write a term paper. She volunteered, organized the paper, typed it and sent the paper by her daughter Brenda the next day to AHS. I will be never in her doubt. Thank God for a true saint. She would lend a help in hand to wherever she could. May God bless her efforts and kindness. Rest in peace, Frederick Braxton, Jr.