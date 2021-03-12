ROLLINS, Delores, departed this life March 6, 2021. She is survived by her son, Saad Rollins; daughter, Latrice Leeper; two brothers, Willie Lindsay and Jimmie Lindsey; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, March 12, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will take place Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. with limited capacity. The service can be viewed online at manningfh.com
. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.