Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delores Rollins
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
ROLLINS, Delores, departed this life March 6, 2021. She is survived by her son, Saad Rollins; daughter, Latrice Leeper; two brothers, Willie Lindsay and Jimmie Lindsey; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, March 12, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will take place Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. with limited capacity. The service can be viewed online at manningfh.com. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
VA
Mar
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Saad, Sorry to hear about your loss, Dee´s cheerful spirit will be missed. Find peace in the memories.
Barbara
March 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results