Deloris Player Keene
KEENE, Deloris Player, 77, of Richmond, died November 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Ernestine Smith Player. Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Shenna Keene; sister, Christine P. Jackson; brother, Vernon Player; three nieces, Felicia J. Taylor, Esq. (Ret. Major Ivan), Kia Player and Kristin P. Smith (Alston); nephew, Lamar Jackson; devoted friend, Deaconess Goldie Settles; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, November 12, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Jean Braxton officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
November 10, 2020