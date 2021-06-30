SCHATZ, Denetta Ann, 45, of Ashland, left this earth on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, William Schatz; grandmother, Denita Schatz; father-in-law, Jerry "Pops" Harris. She is survived by her fiance', Edward Harris; her four children, Austin, Kiara, Hunter, Brianna; mother, Sandie Page; sister, Karolyn; best friend, Cristy Kingery; and other family and friends. Denetta was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on August 2, 1975. She was known as a loving mother and loved animals of all kind. She never knew a stranger; she would talk to anyone. She had a love of Dr. Pepper and the Redskins. Her kind heart and beautiful soul will be missed. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Bliley's - Staples Mill at 8510 Staples Mill Road.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.