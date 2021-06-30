SCHATZ, Denetta Ann, 45, of Ashland, left this earth on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, William Schatz; grandmother, Denita Schatz; father-in-law, Jerry "Pops" Harris. She is survived by her fiance', Edward Harris; her four children, Austin, Kiara, Hunter, Brianna; mother, Sandie Page; sister, Karolyn; best friend, Cristy Kingery; and other family and friends. Denetta was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on August 2, 1975. She was known as a loving mother and loved animals of all kind. She never knew a stranger; she would talk to anyone. She had a love of Dr. Pepper and the Redskins. Her kind heart and beautiful soul will be missed. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Bliley's - Staples Mill at 8510 Staples Mill Road.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
She was such a hippy spirit, and just wanted peace and love. That is what connected us. She was also a warm, selfless, caring person to everyone and had many friends even if she didn´t want to admit it. She will be missed. I miss her posts on fb already. Denetta I hope you are finally stressfree and at peace.
Leanne Coe
Friend
July 2, 2021
This is momma. I want you to know i love u do much..im dont know how im going to do this.
Sandie page
Family
July 2, 2021
She had a great love for all animals and always showed them kindness. No animal ever went hungry around her. Take care of all the animals in heaven my friend.
Terry Dale
Friend
July 2, 2021
you will be missed my friend talked all the time fly high watch over us rest easy my Friend no more pain Yes Dr Pepper for you
Jack booth
School
July 2, 2021
I am sorry for your loss.
Mary Hagood
Friend
July 2, 2021
The love is never ending ! We have all been blessed to have known such a beautiful soul !!!
Sandy and Robert Brown
Friend
July 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.