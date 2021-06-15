HARDY, Denise, 64, of Glen Allen, departed this life June 5, 2021. She is survived by her parents, Lemuel Clark and Marjorie McIntyre; children, Jermaine Hardy (Marisa), Rosetta and Regina Hardy; grandchildren, Jayshun, Denise and Elijah Hardy; sister, Cheryl Russell (Gordon); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.