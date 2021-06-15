Menu
Denise Hardy
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
HARDY, Denise, 64, of Glen Allen, departed this life June 5, 2021. She is survived by her parents, Lemuel Clark and Marjorie McIntyre; children, Jermaine Hardy (Marisa), Rosetta and Regina Hardy; grandchildren, Jayshun, Denise and Elijah Hardy; sister, Cheryl Russell (Gordon); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
