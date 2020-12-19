Menu
Denise Izoria Jackson
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
JACKSON, Mrs. Denise Izoria, departed this life on November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alease B. Russell and George D. Bailey. Mrs. Jackson was born on July 13, 1955, in Richmond, Virginia. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1972 and later recieved her bachelor's degree in human services from Kaplain University. Mrs. Denise Jackson is survived by her two devoted sons, Christopher G. Bailey Sr. (Carrie), Dominique W. Jackson; one grandchild, Christopher G. Bailey Jr.; one sister, Dineen Y. Bailey; two brothers, William E. Russell Jr. (Sheila) and Anthony Russell; also her best friend, Theresa Tucker; and a host of family and friends.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2020.
Our sympathy and prayers go out to the Dominique and Christopher. You y'all are in our prayers and we love yo
Larke, Quintin, Seylon and Dee'Miah
December 19, 2020
