JACKSON, Mrs. Denise Izoria, departed this life on November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alease B. Russell and George D. Bailey. Mrs. Jackson was born on July 13, 1955, in Richmond, Virginia. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1972 and later recieved her bachelor's degree in human services from Kaplain University. Mrs. Denise Jackson is survived by her two devoted sons, Christopher G. Bailey Sr. (Carrie), Dominique W. Jackson; one grandchild, Christopher G. Bailey Jr.; one sister, Dineen Y. Bailey; two brothers, William E. Russell Jr. (Sheila) and Anthony Russell; also her best friend, Theresa Tucker; and a host of family and friends.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2020.