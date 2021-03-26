LAMBERT, Denise Marie, 61, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Westbrook, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dolores Foster. She is survived her husband, Earl Lambert; sons, Eric Lambert (Danielle), Alex Lambert (Brandy); grandchildren, Tiffany Lambert, Exton Lambert, Casen Lambert, Emma Litten and Michael Litten; siblings, Debra Hartley, Donna Merrifield and Richard Foster Jr.; a special nephew, Peter Whalen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Denise was a 1978 graduate of Westbrook High School. She spent her career working in the fuel service industry. For many years, she served as a Cub Scout Den Mother of Pack 533, and Assistant Scout Master of Troop 533. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
