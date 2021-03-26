Menu
Denise Marie Lambert
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
LAMBERT, Denise Marie, 61, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Westbrook, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dolores Foster. She is survived her husband, Earl Lambert; sons, Eric Lambert (Danielle), Alex Lambert (Brandy); grandchildren, Tiffany Lambert, Exton Lambert, Casen Lambert, Emma Litten and Michael Litten; siblings, Debra Hartley, Donna Merrifield and Richard Foster Jr.; a special nephew, Peter Whalen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Denise was a 1978 graduate of Westbrook High School. She spent her career working in the fuel service industry. For many years, she served as a Cub Scout Den Mother of Pack 533, and Assistant Scout Master of Troop 533. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Alex, I am so sorry for your loss. Denise always had a smile and would light up a room. She will be truly missed. Take care.
Pam Mantlo
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about this. Thinking if you all at this time.
James Callahan
March 28, 2021
Dear Lambert family, I am so sorry to hear to hear that Denise passed away. I had the pleasure working with her at Woodfin. She truly is going to miss. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. Lisa Larabee
Lisa Larabee
March 27, 2021
I was very saddened to hear about Denise´s passing. She was a very caring and wonderful person . I´ll not forget the many fun times Bruce and I had at your place ... please know my prayers go out to you at this time of profound loss
Jo-Ann Howard
March 26, 2021
