Dennis Wayne Cole
COLE, Dennis Wayne, 68, of South Prince George, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. Born in Hopewell, Va., Dennis was the son of the late Leroy J. Cole and Loraine A. Cole. Dennis is survived by his children, Bryan Cole (Brittani) and Lynsey Brock (Cody); one grandchild; former wife, Robin Cole; and brother, Gerald Cole. Dennis had many passions such as gardening, bowling, golfing, fishing and NASCAR. Dennis was most known for his love of music; he had been playing in bands since he was 15 and was a talented guitarist, drummer and singer. A visitation will be held on October 16, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the J.T. Morriss & Son Petersburg Chapel. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. following the visitation, followed by interment in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Rd., South Prince George, Va. 23805. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to your local fire rescue squad. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Oct
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Oct
16
Interment
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Rd., South Prince George, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Leroy Cole, Dennis´s father was my cousin. My deepest sympathy to his family in the loss of their cherished family member.
Dorothy Smith Valentine
Family
October 4, 2021
