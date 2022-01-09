COLEMAN, Dennis Wayne, Sr., 65, of Chesterfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Jett Coleman. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Debbie Coleman; mother, Louise Coleman; brother, Gary Coleman (Sherry); children, Dennis Wayne Coleman Jr. (Jenna) and Christina Clark (Barry); grandchildren, Hailie and Lance Coleman and Holly Lynn, Parker, Juliana and Tucker Clark; as well as many other loving friends and family. Dennis's greatest joys in life were the time spent with his wife, Debbie, celebrating the successes of his children, Wayne and Christina, as well as his "bonus kids," Jenna and Barry and supporting the interests of his six grandchildren. He loved his mother, Louise and cherished his visits with her; he enjoyed sharing a meal with his beloved brother, Gary and sister-in-law, Sherry and he had a blast restoring his old truck with his best friend, Johnnie. Dennis "Bampi" Coleman lived a full life and now rests in the peace of his heavenly father. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Sunset Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.