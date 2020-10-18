WYMAN, Dennis Eugene, 72, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Wyman. Dennis worked as a math teacher for Hanover County and was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church. His hobbies included bowling for the Mechanicsville Senior League and being a member of the Radio Ham Club. Left to cherish his memory are several cousins. Services will be held in Marble Hill, Missouri.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.