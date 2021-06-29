HALL, Dennis G., "Your wings were ready, but my heart wasn't." With great sadness and broken hearts, my children and I regretfully announce that my beloved husband Denny, 74, joined his loved ones in Heaven on June 26, 2021. He was preceded by his infant daughter, Michelle; and his parents, Delbert and Betty Hall; brother, Ronnie (Joyce); and nephew, Erik. Denny graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Mechanical Design Engineering. He worked at Newport News Shipyard, DuPont and retired from Universal Leaf Tobacco. He traveled to Asia, Africa and other countries helping to design factories. His most favorite times were spent with his family and friends at the beach, sailing his Hobie Cat Sailboat and driving his cherished Saab, Viggen. He had a great sense of humor, loved music of all kinds and especially his ice cream and fudge. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years and best friend, Charlene; son, Scott; daughter, Nicole; and his amazing, precious granddaughter, Kylie; brother, Brad (and Kim); sister, Janice Hall (and Vinnie); and many nieces, nephews; as well as special friends, Sue and Lee and Becky and Gary. The family would like to especially thank Sara and Donna from James River Hospice. Family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, Parham, 1771 N. Parham Road, Henrico, Va. 23229, for an hour-long visitation on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 12 noon, followed by a chapel service at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.