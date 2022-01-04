Menu
Dennis W. "Mac" McAlister
MCALISTER, Dennis W. "Mac", 70, of Beaverdam, joined his maker on December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jane Patsel. He is survived by his children, Brian (Laura) and Heather; two granddaughters; significant other, L.J. Whitman; a brother, nephews and a niece. Mac was a loving father. He was a man of integrity and honor and lived his life in that way. He served as Military Police in the Army, moved on to become a Capitol Police Officer and finally, retired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Hanover County Sheriff's Department. Mac was a life member of Masonic Lodge #11. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8154 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Masonic rites will also be rendered at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
8154 Atlee Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
8154 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Zac & Brittany Saleeby
January 6, 2022
