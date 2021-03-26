Menu
Dennis Dean Sanderson Sr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
SANDERSON, Mr. Dennis Dean, Sr., My love, Dennis (65), left me peacefully in his sleep, February 27, 2021. He was born to Mary L. and David Sanderson on March 31, 1955.

Dennis is now with our Lord, his mother, my parents, my sister (Hope), Lucky and many other loved ones.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Faith Wills Sanderson (41.5 years); son, Dennis Dean Jr.; and one daughter, Desiree Danielle; and two grandsons, Dennis Dean III and Noah Ellis (Dennis); his father, David Sanderson; three brothers, David E. (Patsy, wife, Jason, nephew), Martin L. (one son and two daughters) (Barbara), Robert (two sons, with Tonya).

Loving you Forever, Faith
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
