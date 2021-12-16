Menu
Dennis Norvell Wright
WRIGHT, Dennis Norvell, 65, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, December 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred D. Wright Sr. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Shelia Wright; son, Chasson Wright; mother, Clarice P. Wright; brothers, Fred, Norris and Michael Wright; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Road. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dennis was a great testimony of how we should never let our circumstances stop us from working for God. He continued to usher at church with one leg. What dedication to service. Thanks Dennis.
Luther Holmes
Friend
December 21, 2021
To Mrs. Clarice Wright, Sheila, Chasson and Family. Sending our heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family on the passing of my childhood friend/neighbor Dennis. May the peace that surpasses all understanding help you to remember his legacy and a life well lived. We pray for comfort and healing during this most difficult time as Dennis is now resting in the arms of Jesus!
Mr. & Mrs. Charles L. Harrold Sr.
Friend
December 20, 2021
