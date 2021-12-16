WRIGHT, Dennis Norvell, 65, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, December 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred D. Wright Sr. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Shelia Wright; son, Chasson Wright; mother, Clarice P. Wright; brothers, Fred, Norris and Michael Wright; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Road. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2021.