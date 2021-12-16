To Mrs. Clarice Wright, Sheila, Chasson and Family. Sending our heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family on the passing of my childhood friend/neighbor Dennis. May the peace that surpasses all understanding help you to remember his legacy and a life well lived. We pray for comfort and healing during this most difficult time as Dennis is now resting in the arms of Jesus!

Mr. & Mrs. Charles L. Harrold Sr. Friend December 20, 2021