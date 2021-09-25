OAKLEY, Denver R, Jr., age 68, went home to the Lord on September 21, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Denver R. Oakley Sr. and Edith Irene Crocker; sister, Bertha Lanham; nephew, Thomas Nunnally. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra Mann; son, Denver R. Oakley III; daughters, Jessica Smith (Wayne), Christen Kyzer (Walter); grandchildren, Emma, Tori, Gabe, Buck ( Denver IV), Ethan Kyzer, Oakley and Coy; sisters, Vernelle Campbell and Phyllis Taylor (Joe); Carey R. Oakley, "the only brother he had"; a host of nieces and nephews; and his two "pup dogs," River and Chessie. Denver retired from E.I. Dupont as a Mechanical Planner with 42 years of service. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, papa and friend and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation September 26, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, Laburnum Ave. Funeral service Monday, September 27, 2 p.m. at Nelsen's Chapel with interment in Washington Memorial Cemetery immediately after.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2021.