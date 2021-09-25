Menu
Denver R. Oakley Jr.
OAKLEY, Denver R, Jr., age 68, went home to the Lord on September 21, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Denver R. Oakley Sr. and Edith Irene Crocker; sister, Bertha Lanham; nephew, Thomas Nunnally. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra Mann; son, Denver R. Oakley III; daughters, Jessica Smith (Wayne), Christen Kyzer (Walter); grandchildren, Emma, Tori, Gabe, Buck ( Denver IV), Ethan Kyzer, Oakley and Coy; sisters, Vernelle Campbell and Phyllis Taylor (Joe); Carey R. Oakley, "the only brother he had"; a host of nieces and nephews; and his two "pup dogs," River and Chessie. Denver retired from E.I. Dupont as a Mechanical Planner with 42 years of service. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, papa and friend and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation September 26, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, Laburnum Ave. Funeral service Monday, September 27, 2 p.m. at Nelsen's Chapel with interment in Washington Memorial Cemetery immediately after.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sep
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sep
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sep
27
Interment
Washington Memorial Cemetery
VA
Sorry to hear of Denver's passing. We shared many laughs together over the years at work.
Bill LaVance
Work
October 12, 2021
Denver was a great guy to work with. May God be with the family at this difficult time.
Dana S Bryant
Work
September 25, 2021
