BROOKS, Derron, "Boo", departed this life December 28, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, MeVisha, De'Ante, Joshua, Keyona and Zyron; parents, Donnell Matthews and Patricia Brooks Matthews; brother, Derrick S. Brooks; sister, Keseanda Brooks; three nieces, one great-niece and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., Richmond, Va. For condolences, please see www.manningfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.