Derron D. Brooks
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
BROOKS, Derron, "Boo", departed this life December 28, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, MeVisha, De'Ante, Joshua, Keyona and Zyron; parents, Donnell Matthews and Patricia Brooks Matthews; brother, Derrick S. Brooks; sister, Keseanda Brooks; three nieces, one great-niece and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., Richmond, Va. For condolences, please see www.manningfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
6
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
7
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Manning Chapel
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
7
Interment
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
January 5, 2022
Sharron Cox
January 3, 2022
Sharron Cox
January 3, 2022
You will be truly miss Babe I Love you forever
Sharron Cox
January 3, 2022
Derron you are going to be greatly missed big bro! You coming to Florida hanging out with the family man and me getting to know you was an absolute pleasure!! Sleep in peace big bro-Smalls family
Shermaine Smalls
Friend
January 3, 2022
I will always cherish the great memories we shared. I love you so much and miss you
Sharron Cox
Friend
January 3, 2022
