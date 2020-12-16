BLOUNT, Derwood Joseph, 64, of Kinston, North Carolina, formerly of Richmond, departed this life December 12, 2020. Surviving are his son, Jerrell D. Blount (Angie); two grandchildren, Khamari and Kashae Blount; mother, Camille L. Blount; three sisters, Diane B. Williams (Morton), Denise and Dorene Blount; two nieces, Sharawn Williams and Kelly W. Smith (Richard); nephew, Derrick Blount; two great-nieces, Ashley Williams and Kylah Smith; three great-nephews, Jaden, Jordan and Richard Smith; four aunts, Annie Blount, Viola Hatcher, Virginia Lewis and Brenda Summerset; uncle, Bernard Bailey; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, December 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A private graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia. Rev. Brenda B. Summerset officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.