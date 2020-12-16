Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Derwood Joseph Blount
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BLOUNT, Derwood Joseph, 64, of Kinston, North Carolina, formerly of Richmond, departed this life December 12, 2020. Surviving are his son, Jerrell D. Blount (Angie); two grandchildren, Khamari and Kashae Blount; mother, Camille L. Blount; three sisters, Diane B. Williams (Morton), Denise and Dorene Blount; two nieces, Sharawn Williams and Kelly W. Smith (Richard); nephew, Derrick Blount; two great-nieces, Ashley Williams and Kylah Smith; three great-nephews, Jaden, Jordan and Richard Smith; four aunts, Annie Blount, Viola Hatcher, Virginia Lewis and Brenda Summerset; uncle, Bernard Bailey; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, December 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A private graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia. Rev. Brenda B. Summerset officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
22
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
A childhood friend and a high school teammate both in football and basketball. Rest In Peace old friend. My prayers to the family
Perry Johnson
December 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 20, 2020
We worked together for a short while but I felt like I knew you forever. You were a good boss and a great listener....R.I.P My condolences to the family....
Dorrie S Cheston
December 18, 2020
Derwood will truly be missed by the Smithfield family. It was a joy to work with him. He was approachable and kind, I'll never forget you. Praying for the family.
Dan M
December 17, 2020
Wow, we just talked 3 weeks ago! I will never forget our many years of friendship and finding that we both ended up in NC. May God grant peace to your family during this time of sadness.
Gary L Johnson
December 16, 2020
You will be missed but never forgot. I love you but God love you the best. Peace I pray for the family.
Shelly Dunaway
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results