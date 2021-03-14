OWENS, Deubre Taliaferro Ford, born on December 28, 1964, left us unexpectedly on March 1, 2021. Deubre was the daughter of Jeanne Moseley Ford and the late Robert Ford. She is survived by her mother; daughter, Christina; grandson, Tristan; and Tristan's father, John Lowery; her sister, Laura Pomfrey; her niece, Kathryn Pomfrey; and Kathryn's, father, Richard Pomfrey. Deubre was blessed to be a part of many families that loved her. She was selfless, intelligent, talented and hardworking. Interment private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.