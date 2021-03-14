Menu
Deubre Taliaferro Ford Owens
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
OWENS, Deubre Taliaferro Ford, born on December 28, 1964, left us unexpectedly on March 1, 2021. Deubre was the daughter of Jeanne Moseley Ford and the late Robert Ford. She is survived by her mother; daughter, Christina; grandson, Tristan; and Tristan's father, John Lowery; her sister, Laura Pomfrey; her niece, Kathryn Pomfrey; and Kathryn's, father, Richard Pomfrey. Deubre was blessed to be a part of many families that loved her. She was selfless, intelligent, talented and hardworking. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carolyn Napier
Friend
March 31, 2021
Deubre you will be deeply missed. You were always a great friend and there to support everyone around you. May you rest in peace.
Carolyn Napier
March 31, 2021
Deubre was my best friend since first grade. She was a wonderful and kind hearted person. I will miss her dearly. RIP my dear friend.
Terri Thompson
March 22, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Deubre. She was a very sweet and loving person from the very moment I met her in the 5th grade. She will be missed by MANY.
Karen Hughes
Classmate
March 15, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Deubre. Know that we are thinking of the whole family and sending our prayers for healing.
Robin Curtis Minton and Dennis Minton
March 14, 2021
