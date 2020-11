LEWIS, Mr. Devin, of Richmond, died suddenly Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. He is survived by his loving family. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia, where he will viewed on Sunday, from 12 to 5 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be Monday, November 23, at 12 noon from Lewis Family Cemetery, Moseley, Va.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.