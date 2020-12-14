Mr. Wilkinson would walk around the house singing love songs and telling me about the pictures of his wife. He said," That's my Ginny ". Lunch time every day I was there he prayed blessings over his girls (daughters) ,family, and all others . His prayers were so sweet and unselfish. He always told me how much he loves his girls! What a wonderful man!

Candice Ruffin December 16, 2020