Dewey Lee "Papa" Wilkinson
WILKINSON, Dewey Lee "Papa", 92, of Midlothian, went to meet his Lord on December 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wesley Wilkinson; and wife of 66 years, Virginia W. Wilkinson. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Bew (Cary) and Christine Anderson (John); sisters, Rachel Pollard and Rose Koch; eight grandchildren, Toni L. Goodman, Stacie W. Osborne, Jason A. and Adam C. Anderson, Dawn A. Odom, Paul C. Anderson, Jeffrey D. Patton and Matthew A. Cates; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, "Teddy"; and seven stepgreat-great-grandchildren. Dewey was a member of Woodlake United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1948 and retired after 40 years of service with Philip Morris USA. He loved puzzles, thrift shopping, tinkering in his shop and Christmas. A funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, www.legion.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral
1:30p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Dec
18
Interment
Sunset Memorial Park
Chester, VA
Mr. Wilkinson would walk around the house singing love songs and telling me about the pictures of his wife. He said," That's my Ginny ". Lunch time every day I was there he prayed blessings over his girls (daughters) ,family, and all others . His prayers were so sweet and unselfish. He always told me how much he loves his girls! What a wonderful man!
Candice Ruffin
December 16, 2020
Pam Johnston
December 16, 2020
