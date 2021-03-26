CARROLL, Diana Lynn Hock, 45, of Providence Forge, Va., passed away suddenly March 18, 2021. Diana had a passion for children. She loved to teach children in every way: school, soccer and the swim team. Diana was very active in the church and loved camping with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Shane Carroll; her children, Alora, Preston, Aiden, Peyton and Aspen; two grandchildren, Trayce and Tristyn; her loving dog, "Lucy"; her parents, James and Nancy Hock; a brother, Jimmy Hock (Melisa); a niece, Mia Hock; a nephew, Jacob Hock; a sister, Kate; her father-in-law, Keith Carroll; and many extended family and loving friends. There will be a walk-through visitation 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Please adhere to all CDC guidelines, such as wearing a mask and social distancing when attending any services. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Seating will be limited. Due to COVID-19 precautions and limitations, a live-streamed option will be available for anyone who would like to attend virtually. Please visit vincentfh.com
to post tributes and access the live-stream link.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.