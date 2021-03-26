Menu
Diana Lynn Hock Carroll
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA
CARROLL, Diana Lynn Hock, 45, of Providence Forge, Va., passed away suddenly March 18, 2021. Diana had a passion for children. She loved to teach children in every way: school, soccer and the swim team. Diana was very active in the church and loved camping with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Shane Carroll; her children, Alora, Preston, Aiden, Peyton and Aspen; two grandchildren, Trayce and Tristyn; her loving dog, "Lucy"; her parents, James and Nancy Hock; a brother, Jimmy Hock (Melisa); a niece, Mia Hock; a nephew, Jacob Hock; a sister, Kate; her father-in-law, Keith Carroll; and many extended family and loving friends. There will be a walk-through visitation 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Please adhere to all CDC guidelines, such as wearing a mask and social distancing when attending any services. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Seating will be limited. Due to COVID-19 precautions and limitations, a live-streamed option will be available for anyone who would like to attend virtually. Please visit vincentfh.com to post tributes and access the live-stream link.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
Vincent Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to Diana‘s husband, children, family and friends. Diana was a wonderful woman. We are extremely sad to find out about her passing.
Many prayers for her family.
Karen & Mark Gregory
Friend
May 5, 2021
I have no words. I just heard about her passing today 4/14/2021. I am devastated that I was not aware and missed her service. Diana was a gem. We will miss her terribly.
Michelle Greenidge
April 14, 2021
I am so very sorry to learn of Diana's death. I am holding all of you in my prayers.
Beverly Geissler
March 29, 2021
Carrie Ruckdeschel and Family
March 28, 2021
