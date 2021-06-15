Menu
Diana F. Howell
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
HOWELL, Diana F., (Aylett, Va.) received her wings on June 10, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, David. Lovingly remembered by her sons, Brian (Tina) and Ricky (Aleks); her adoring grandchildren, Ava, Alyssa, Benjamin and Max; her sisters, Sue Foley and Dawna Cromer (Randy); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, June 18, 2021 at New Highland Baptist Church, 9200 New Ashcake Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. The interment to follow in Hanover Memorial Park. B. W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, Va., assisting the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
11:00a.m.
New Highland Baptist Church
VA
Jun
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
New Highland Baptist Church
9200 New Ashcake Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
18
Interment
Hanover Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
B W White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heartbroken is an understatement when you think of the loss of someone so dear to her family and friends as Diana. So sorry.
Debby Broache Fogg
June 17, 2021
Arthur and Denise Foley
June 16, 2021
From Bev DeShazo and Girls
June 16, 2021
Raymond and Suzanne Dorn
June 15, 2021
