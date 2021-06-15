HOWELL, Diana F., (Aylett, Va.) received her wings on June 10, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, David. Lovingly remembered by her sons, Brian (Tina) and Ricky (Aleks); her adoring grandchildren, Ava, Alyssa, Benjamin and Max; her sisters, Sue Foley and Dawna Cromer (Randy); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, June 18, 2021 at New Highland Baptist Church, 9200 New Ashcake Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. The interment to follow in Hanover Memorial Park. B. W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, Va., assisting the family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.