HARRIS, Diana Moore, left her pain behind on September 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Ann Wilson Moore; her grandparents, Louise Smith Wilson and George Price Wilson; as well as her brother, James Hamlett Wilson. She is survived by her husband, Michael Harris; and her two daughters, Melissa Greenfield (Stephen) and Sara Smith (Simon); her brothers, George Moore (Robin) and Chris Holmes (Mary); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Diana graduated from Collegiate School and received both an undergraduate and master's degree from the University of Virginia. Diana served as the first Lower School Guidance Counselor at Collegiate School, where she taught for over 20 years. Passionate about helping children, she also volunteered with numerous organizations throughout the years including Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) and Noah's Children. She was a founder of the Richmond Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Support group, a longtime member of The Tuckahoe Woman's Club and in recent years, cherished her time singing with her choral group. More than anything, Diana loved being creative and expressing herself through paintings and craft projects, which she frequently gifted to friends and family. While her family is devastated to lose her so early, they are certain that she is finally free from the pain that plagued her in her recent years. The family will celebrate her life with a private service at Hollywood Cemetery, where she will be interred. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to Angel Flight Mid-Atlantic or Ehlers-Danlos National Foundation.

