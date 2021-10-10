NEISZ, Diana L. Floyd, died January 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Bryant "Bus" Neisz Sr.; and recently, her ex-husband and good friend, James "Bubba" Neisz Sr. He passed away July 11, 2021. She is survived by her son, James "Jimmy" Neisz Jr.; four grandchildren, Bryanna "Bree," Bryant Jr. "B.J.," Kayla and James "Lil Jim" III; four brothers and their wives, Stan (Anita), Jim (Mil), Wayne (Robin), Troy (Janet); and her mother, Rose Marie Floyd. She is greatly missed and loved. She had many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.