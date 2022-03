FOWLKES, Diane, 76, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, December 10, 2021. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021. Celebration of Life service, 10 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.