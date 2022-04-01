Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
GRIFFIN, Diane Marie (Churi), 80, peacefully left this world on March 26, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Griffin. She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Wyatt (David); grandson, Preston Joseph; and many cousins. Diane was born December 19, 1941, in Northampton, Pa. She attended Temple University and Franklin School of Science and Arts. She was employed at Dick Strauss Ford for 27-and-a-half years and Sheehy Ford for six years as an administrative assistant. Diane loved her family and church; her hobbies included reading, history and water aerobics. She enjoyed having Yorkshire Terriers, Aspacia, Mariah and Portia. She was a lifetime member of the Richmond Chapter of Executive Women International and a member of Church of the Epiphany, where she served as a Eucharistic and Hospitality Minister. Diane volunteered at The Crossings at Ironbridge for 10 years and enjoyed calling bingo there. She also enjoyed playing bunco with her ladies' group in the neighborhood. A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate Diane's life will be held at Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236 on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m.; the family will receive friends one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to Church of the Epiphany. She was the "shining star" in our family and we will love and cherish her forever. Nana, we love you, Beth, David and Preston.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Church Of The Epiphany
11000 Smoketree Drive , North Chesterfield, VA
Apr
2
Memorial Mass
1:00p.m.
Church Of The Epiphany
11000 Smoketree Drive , North Chesterfield, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
April 1, 2022
