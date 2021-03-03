Menu
Diane James
JAMES, Diane, 62, of N. Chesterfield, died February 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Russel Abel Jr.; mother, Barbara James; brothers, Haywood Jr. and David James; and the love of her life, Russel R. Abel Sr. Surviving are two grandchildren, Diamond and Nakia Abel; father, Haywood James Sr.; sister, LaVone Hamilton; brother, Dennis James; other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
