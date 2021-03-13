JONES, Diane Latimer, 69, departed this life March 4, 2021. Diane was united in holy matrimony to Leon Jones, and to this union, blessed with one daughter, Tamara Jones Joyner (Bosic). Diane leaves cherished memories: her daughter; three grandchildren, Nakiyah-Christina Page, Natalia-Diane Thomas and Bosic Joyner Jr.; her mother, Lady George Latimer of Clovis, N.M.; five sisters, Bobbie Burnette of Spencer, Okla., Pauline Connelly of Midwest City, Okla., Billie Faye Kelly of Glen Burnie, Md., Robbie Fleming of Lawrenceville, Ga. and Lorane (Reginald) Ponder of Hampton, Ga.; devoted cousin, Alesia Clement of Tulsa, Okla.; bonus son, Hoover (Enjoli) Davis III; two godsons, Roy Hazelwood Jr. of Richmond and Shaun (Nicole) Hazelwood of Atlanta, Ga.; three brothers-in-law, Cleveland Taylor Jr. and Adrian Taylor, both of Richmond, Va. and Jerome Taylor of Durham, N.C.; devoted and special friends, Jane Hazelwood, Ellen (Neal) Kleiber and Diane (Ben) Bentley; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2021.