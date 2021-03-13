Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Latimer Jones
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
JONES, Diane Latimer, 69, departed this life March 4, 2021. Diane was united in holy matrimony to Leon Jones, and to this union, blessed with one daughter, Tamara Jones Joyner (Bosic). Diane leaves cherished memories: her daughter; three grandchildren, Nakiyah-Christina Page, Natalia-Diane Thomas and Bosic Joyner Jr.; her mother, Lady George Latimer of Clovis, N.M.; five sisters, Bobbie Burnette of Spencer, Okla., Pauline Connelly of Midwest City, Okla., Billie Faye Kelly of Glen Burnie, Md., Robbie Fleming of Lawrenceville, Ga. and Lorane (Reginald) Ponder of Hampton, Ga.; devoted cousin, Alesia Clement of Tulsa, Okla.; bonus son, Hoover (Enjoli) Davis III; two godsons, Roy Hazelwood Jr. of Richmond and Shaun (Nicole) Hazelwood of Atlanta, Ga.; three brothers-in-law, Cleveland Taylor Jr. and Adrian Taylor, both of Richmond, Va. and Jerome Taylor of Durham, N.C.; devoted and special friends, Jane Hazelwood, Ellen (Neal) Kleiber and Diane (Ben) Bentley; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mimms Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My prayers are with you and your family. May God grant you peace and love during this difficult time. Mrs. Jones was a beautiful person with a smile that would light up and room. She is not resting with the Father
Toni Stamper
March 14, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family, I am shock and sadden. Such a beautiful sweet soul.
Vickie Finney
March 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results