WALTON, Diane Selena Carter, entered eternal rest on October 2, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, David A. and Rashon J. Carter; mother, Polly J. Carter; brother, Wilbert R. Carter; sister, Annie C. Thompson; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., today, from 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be held Sunday, October 11, 1 p.m.