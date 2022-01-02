NELMS, Dianne Clark, a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend passed peacefully on December 27, 2021, at the young age of 73 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor her memory by living their lives to the fullest.
Dianne was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Richard "Dick" Nelms; mother, Imogene Clark; sisters, Gloria Kern and Linda Wright. She is survived by son, Brent Cregger-Solomon and his husband, Duane Cregger-Solomon; daughter, Lissa Solomon and her partner, Jessica Palumbo and children, Noah and Payton; stepdaughter, Holly Nelms Fulton and husband, Todd Fulton and their children, Mason, Lexi, Brynn and Nick; stepson, Mike Nelms and son, Mckay. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley "Cookie" Wagner and Mary Green; and brother, Richard Clark.
Dianne was a lifelong Richmonder. She and her siblings split their childhood years between Oregon Hill and the Forest Hill/Riverside Drive areas.
Dianne was an angel on earth. She carried love and light with her everywhere. Her love for her family and her friends was infectious and strong. Her relationship with her late husband, Dick was that of a fairy tale. Her children were her everything. She was passionate and pure, graceful and wise. She always had a smile on her face and was always there to lend her hand. Nothing could get in her way, not sickness nor loss, not grief nor adversity.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue in Richmond. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6. Online condolences may be made at blileys.com
. Flowers and other expressions of sympathy may be sent to Bliley's - Central. Donations to further cancer care and research are also a welcome expression of condolence to the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2022.