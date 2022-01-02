Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dianne Clark Nelms
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
NELMS, Dianne Clark, a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend passed peacefully on December 27, 2021, at the young age of 73 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor her memory by living their lives to the fullest.

Dianne was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Richard "Dick" Nelms; mother, Imogene Clark; sisters, Gloria Kern and Linda Wright. She is survived by son, Brent Cregger-Solomon and his husband, Duane Cregger-Solomon; daughter, Lissa Solomon and her partner, Jessica Palumbo and children, Noah and Payton; stepdaughter, Holly Nelms Fulton and husband, Todd Fulton and their children, Mason, Lexi, Brynn and Nick; stepson, Mike Nelms and son, Mckay. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley "Cookie" Wagner and Mary Green; and brother, Richard Clark.

Dianne was a lifelong Richmonder. She and her siblings split their childhood years between Oregon Hill and the Forest Hill/Riverside Drive areas.

Dianne was an angel on earth. She carried love and light with her everywhere. Her love for her family and her friends was infectious and strong. Her relationship with her late husband, Dick was that of a fairy tale. Her children were her everything. She was passionate and pure, graceful and wise. She always had a smile on her face and was always there to lend her hand. Nothing could get in her way, not sickness nor loss, not grief nor adversity.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue in Richmond. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6. Online condolences may be made at blileys.com. Flowers and other expressions of sympathy may be sent to Bliley's - Central. Donations to further cancer care and research are also a welcome expression of condolence to the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dianne Nelms was a "dear friend" for the past three plus decades. We were blessed to have spent quality time with Dick and Dianne during this time, whether on vacation or around town. She was always sharing "acts of kindness" with us and so many others. She loved her entire family unconditionally. She had a special relationship with her children and grandchildren, but actually, she had a special bond with so many. Through her long challenge with cancer, she always had a "can do positive attitude." She was upbeat, humble, and a magnetic positive example to all those with whom she came in contact. Thank you to our dear beloved friend who left this world a better place. Oh faithful servant, by the grace of God, May you RIP..
Tom & Betsy Holloway
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results