Dianne Nelms was a "dear friend" for the past three plus decades. We were blessed to have spent quality time with Dick and Dianne during this time, whether on vacation or around town. She was always sharing "acts of kindness" with us and so many others. She loved her entire family unconditionally. She had a special relationship with her children and grandchildren, but actually, she had a special bond with so many. Through her long challenge with cancer, she always had a "can do positive attitude." She was upbeat, humble, and a magnetic positive example to all those with whom she came in contact. Thank you to our dear beloved friend who left this world a better place. Oh faithful servant, by the grace of God, May you RIP..

Tom & Betsy Holloway January 4, 2022