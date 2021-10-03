Menu
Dianne Wiitala Richmond
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
RICHMOND, Dianne Wiitala, 78, of Sandston, Va., formerly of Dundalk, Md., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Donald E. Wiitala Sr.; and was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, L. Curtis Richmond. Dianne worked at Western Electric on Broening Highway in Baltimore from November 1961 until it shut down. She and her family moved and she transferred to the plant in Richmond, Va. in 1984. When that plant (Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent Technologies/Viasystems) shut down in 2001, she went to work for Virginia Tech (Virginia Cooperative Extension) from October 2001 through May 2008, when she retired. Dianne was a devoted member of East End Assembly of God in Varina. She is survived by her son, Kevin H. Richmond (Maria); grandson, Gavin; brother, Donald E. Wiitala Jr. (Phyllis); niece, Dawn Wiitala; as well as many beloved church families and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Nelsen Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Oct
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joyce Lassiter
Friend
October 6, 2021
so sorry she was a special lady and will be missed greatly.
Peggy Goswick
October 5, 2021
