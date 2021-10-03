RICHMOND, Dianne Wiitala, 78, of Sandston, Va., formerly of Dundalk, Md., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Donald E. Wiitala Sr.; and was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, L. Curtis Richmond. Dianne worked at Western Electric on Broening Highway in Baltimore from November 1961 until it shut down. She and her family moved and she transferred to the plant in Richmond, Va. in 1984. When that plant (Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent Technologies/Viasystems) shut down in 2001, she went to work for Virginia Tech (Virginia Cooperative Extension) from October 2001 through May 2008, when she retired. Dianne was a devoted member of East End Assembly of God in Varina. She is survived by her son, Kevin H. Richmond (Maria); grandson, Gavin; brother, Donald E. Wiitala Jr. (Phyllis); niece, Dawn Wiitala; as well as many beloved church families and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Nelsen Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.