Dianne Elizabeth Thorn
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
THORN, Ms. Dianne Elizabeth, The Northern Neck lost some sparkle and style. Dianne Elizabeth Nunnally Thorn, known as "Di," joined her Heavenly Father on March 29, 2022, surrounded by her family in Warsaw, Va. Born February 21, 1943, to Martha and Raleigh Nunnally in Richmond, Va., Di was known for her beauty, style, kindness and entrepreneurial spirit. She built Nunnally's Floors and Decorating into a thriving local business. Di was a devoted Christian and took an active role in the Episcopal Church. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Larry; her children, Kem Thorn and Jamie Thorn (Faith); four grandchildren, Jake Martin and Justin, Alivia and Erin Thorn; a great-grandchild, Ashlee Martin; a brother, Raleigh "Bubba"; and two dedicated and loving sisters, Cheryl Nunnally and Becki Patterson. Funeral services will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church in Tappahannock, Va., on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. Family visitation is at 10 a.m. in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riverside Hospice. For condolences and more, please see welchfuneralhomeva.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church
Parish Hall, Tappahannock, VA
Apr
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church
Tappahannock, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
