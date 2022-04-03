THORN, Ms. Dianne Elizabeth, The Northern Neck lost some sparkle and style. Dianne Elizabeth Nunnally Thorn, known as "Di," joined her Heavenly Father on March 29, 2022, surrounded by her family in Warsaw, Va. Born February 21, 1943, to Martha and Raleigh Nunnally in Richmond, Va., Di was known for her beauty, style, kindness and entrepreneurial spirit. She built Nunnally's Floors and Decorating into a thriving local business. Di was a devoted Christian and took an active role in the Episcopal Church. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Larry; her children, Kem Thorn and Jamie Thorn (Faith); four grandchildren, Jake Martin and Justin, Alivia and Erin Thorn; a great-grandchild, Ashlee Martin; a brother, Raleigh "Bubba"; and two dedicated and loving sisters, Cheryl Nunnally and Becki Patterson. Funeral services will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church in Tappahannock, Va., on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. Family visitation is at 10 a.m. in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riverside Hospice. For condolences and more, please see welchfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.