KIPREOS, Dimitrios H., 85, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in Kalymnos, Dodecanese, Greece to the late Haralambos and Maria Kipreos. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Petroula Kipreos; and brothers, Theophilos H. Kipreos and Nikolaos H. Kipreos. He is survived by his sons, Haralambos "Harry" D. Kipreos; Nomikos "Mike" D. Kipreos and wife, Magdalini "Madeleine" and granddaughter, Gabriella Kipreos; and Nikolaos "Nick" S. Kipreos and wife, Kiki, granddaughter, Eleni Maria Kipreos and grandson, Stefanos Dimitrios Kipreos; sister, Nomiki Zahariou; and brother, Mike Kipreos. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., where a Trisagion prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. and where a funeral ceremony will begin 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.