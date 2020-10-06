WILLIAMS, Dionte Lemar, 28, of Chesterfield, departed this life Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rebecca Williams; and grandfather, Lewis Jackson. He leaves cherished memories to his parents, Martin Jr. and Policia Williams; daughters, Darielle, Daleiah and Enaya Williams; birth mother, Connie Moore; siblings, Monique Williams, Ryesha Walker, Andrew O'Neal-Moore Jr.; stepsister, Ebony Moore; grandfather, Martin Williams Sr.; grandmother, Annie Jackson; devoted friends, Ericka Lee and Lela Rollins-Lockhart; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment in the Jackson Family Cemetery.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.