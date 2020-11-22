LAMBERT, Dolores Ann Jones, 76, of Gaston, S.C., formerly of Richmond, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at her residence. She was the widow of Alfred L. Lambert.



Born August 11, 1944 at the Langley Army Air Base in Hampton, Va., she was the daughter of the late Leslie L. and Dessie M. Jones. She was also preceded in death by a son, Mike Lambert. Dolores was a retired Chesterfield County school bus driver. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who never met a stranger.



Dolores is survived by a daughter, Kristi Lambert of Gaston; a son, Scott Lambert (Christina) of Moseley, Va.; four grandchildren, Katy Hufham of Gaston, Shawn Lambert (Alysha) of Gaston, Leslie Lambert and Marissa Lambert, both of Moseley, Va.; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Addy, Shawn, Thea and Kodi, all of Gaston, S.C.; a brother, Butch Jones (Sally) of Richmond, Va.; special friends, Monica Taylor of Lexington, Christian Grasshoff of Nordhausen, Germany and Mohsin Zamir of Karachi, Pakistan. She is also survived by many extended family members and loving friends.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.