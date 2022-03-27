Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dolores Anne Gressett
GRESSETT, Dolores Anne, 83, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2022. She was born March 12, 1939 to Lawrence and Julia Benedict. She worked at Ukrop's as a recipe demo chef and retired in 2006. She loved singing and acting and was very active in her church choir and its annual Christmas theatrical production, known as Glorious Christmas Nights. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, William Gressett Jr.; and daughter, Susan Payne. She is survived by three daughters, Leigh Huband, Julie (Jerry) Daniels, Carrie (Tracy) Amburgey; one son, Billy (Michelle) Gressett; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A reception in her honor will be held on April 9 at 11 a.m. in the welcome center at West End Assembly of God church, 401 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Vessels of Mercy International, Inc., 12081 Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23283.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.