GRESSETT, Dolores Anne, 83, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2022. She was born March 12, 1939 to Lawrence and Julia Benedict. She worked at Ukrop's as a recipe demo chef and retired in 2006. She loved singing and acting and was very active in her church choir and its annual Christmas theatrical production, known as Glorious Christmas Nights. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, William Gressett Jr.; and daughter, Susan Payne. She is survived by three daughters, Leigh Huband, Julie (Jerry) Daniels, Carrie (Tracy) Amburgey; one son, Billy (Michelle) Gressett; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A reception in her honor will be held on April 9 at 11 a.m. in the welcome center at West End Assembly of God church, 401 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Vessels of Mercy International, Inc., 12081 Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23283.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.