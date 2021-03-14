Menu
Dolores S. "Lores" Pitts
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
PITTS, Dolores S. "Lores", age 87, was called home by her Lord on March 11, 2021.

She was predeceased by her parents, Guy and Mary Sirles; husband, Jimmy; and sister, Barbara Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl "Susie" Lawson; grandson, Eric Lawson; and granddaughter, Meredith Slater and her husband, Tucker. She loved her family, friends, dogs and music and served as organist for Shady Grove United Methodist Church for many years. Dolores was a fan of college basketball and especially March Madness.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a local dog rescue/adoption shelter or the American Cancer Society.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Mar
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Mar
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Hi Susie, and family, I am sorry to hear about your mother, Dolores. I so enjoyed being her pastor, and loved our times to chat about life and church and family, and many things. She loved her family so much. My thoughts and prayers for healing and peace are with you all in these days ahead. Blessings, Pastor Brian
Rev. Brian Fleming
March 15, 2021
Dennis and I are so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you
Vicki Dietrick
March 15, 2021
