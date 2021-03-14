PITTS, Dolores S. "Lores", age 87, was called home by her Lord on March 11, 2021.
She was predeceased by her parents, Guy and Mary Sirles; husband, Jimmy; and sister, Barbara Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl "Susie" Lawson; grandson, Eric Lawson; and granddaughter, Meredith Slater and her husband, Tucker. She loved her family, friends, dogs and music and served as organist for Shady Grove United Methodist Church for many years. Dolores was a fan of college basketball and especially March Madness.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a local dog rescue/adoption shelter or the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.