Dolores Burton Smith
SMITH, Dolores Burton, went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by Alice Burton and Ronald Nuckols. She is survived by her father, Kenneth Burton; and her husband of 59 years, Robert Smith; sons, Thomas (JoNel), Kenny (Martha), Billy; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; very special bonus sister, Virginia Parrish; and canine companion, Misty. Service 2 p.m. June 22, 2021 at Dover Baptist Church, with a visitation one hour prior; interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dover Baptist Church or Goochland Station 1 Rescue.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dover Baptist Church
VA
Jun
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Dover Baptist Church
VA
