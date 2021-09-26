Menu
Dolores Joan Wheatley "Jo" Washburn
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
WASHBURN, Dolores Joan "Jo" Wheatley, 90, of Glen Allen, Va. (formerly of Salisbury, Md.), departed this life peacefully on September 11, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved grandsons, Alex, Zach and Christopher Washburn; daughter-in-law, Sondra Washburn; sister-in-law, Carolyn Wheatley; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, William Washburn; her son, Art Washburn; sister, Geraldine Staton; brothers, Donald Wheatley and Preston Wheatley.

Jo was born January 6, 1931 in Deal Island, Md., to Martin and Lola Wheatley. She devoted her life to taking care of others as a registered nurse for 40 years.

She was a faithful member of River Road United Methodist Church for over 15 years.

The family would like to thank the kind staff of Commonwealth Assisted Living West End and Traditions Health for their excellent care during her final days.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at River Road United Methodist Church, 8800 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. The family will receive friends after the service. Inurnment will be private at a later date in Salisbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to River Road United Methodist Church or the William Arthur Washburn III Charitable Fund (a component fund of the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond) at cfrichmond.org which continues their family legacy of stewardship for many years to come.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
River Road United Methodist Church
8800 River Road, Richmond, VA
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We give thanks for Jo's life and the opportunity to be church with her. We are praying for all who grieve!
Pastor Darcey
Other
September 30, 2021
