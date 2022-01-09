BEACHEM, Donald Duane, 65, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Beachem; children, Michelle Welch (Brian), Christopher Beachem, Rebecca Perez (Sap), Olivia Simmons (Matt); mother, Anna Beachem; father, Cederic Beachem (Helen); brothers, Frank Beachem (Gail), Tom Beachem; brother-in-law, Richard Ashworth; grandchildren, Allison, Hayden, Isabella, Nathaniel, Alex. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 13 at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. For those that are unable to attend, the service can be viewed on livestream at www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.