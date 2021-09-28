BICKHART, Donald Edward, 62, of Midlothian, Va., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many. The family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. He will be buried at sea at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the V.F.W. Processing Center, P.O. Box 8911, Topeka, Kan. 66608-9940.
Only got to know Donald in the neighborhood for the past three years. He is a fellow Chief Petty Officer! We were friends in passing by that bond! Always great to talk with him. He just retired and deserved many more years. Great job he did with his grand children. I will miss him on my daily rounds! Rest in peace my fellow CHIEF!
Curt Rosenthal
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies for the family.