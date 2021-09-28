Menu
Donald Edward Bickhart
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BICKHART, Donald Edward, 62, of Midlothian, Va., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many. The family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. He will be buried at sea at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the V.F.W. Processing Center, P.O. Box 8911, Topeka, Kan. 66608-9940.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Only got to know Donald in the neighborhood for the past three years. He is a fellow Chief Petty Officer! We were friends in passing by that bond! Always great to talk with him. He just retired and deserved many more years. Great job he did with his grand children. I will miss him on my daily rounds! Rest in peace my fellow CHIEF!
Curt Rosenthal
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies for the family.
Greg Freed Classmate.
School
October 2, 2021
