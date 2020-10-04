Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Donald C. Fleetwood
FLEETWOOD, Donald C., passed away on October 1, 2020, after brief illness at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue; and daughter, Carolyn Adams. He is survived by his caregiver and son, David with his partner, Brad Lanterman; son-in-law, Ken Adams; cherished grandchildren, Caryn Livingston and husband, Kyle, Carly Adams and Calyn Adams; great-grandchild, Kellan Livingston; siblings, Ann Curtis and Raymond Fleetwood (Charlotte); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was a proud resident of Hopewell and member of Local 88, International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers. A private interment will occur at later date due to COVID-19. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
