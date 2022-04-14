CANARY, Donald Herbert, 54, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully in his home April 10, 2022. Donald was born on June 3, 1967 to Barbara Jean Cline in Massachusetts. Donald is survived by five siblings, Dot, Stephen, Wayne, Robert and Denise. After graduating from Holyoke High School in 1985, he went on to work as a maintenance supervisor. He later became a successful small business owner of Two Birds Handyman Services, LLC. Donald moved to Virginia (2007), where he met the love of his life, Robin, in 2008. They were later wed in 2009. Their blended family includes three children from his first marriage to Luz Tanon, Jennifer (Matthew Gutkaiss), Sarah (Aaron Guest) and Jacob. His eldest daughter is Cassie (Michael Keller). This also includes Robin's two daughters, Alicia (John Gray) and Elizabeth (Rogelio Guerra). Donald has eight grandchildren, four from Cassie, Goldie, Gianna, Grayson and Kinsleigh. His daughter, Jennifer, is mother to three girls, Charleigh, Elliotte and Lennon. His youngest daughter, Sarah is mother to Ada. Donald was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned to anyone who would listen, including strangers in the grocery store. He was unendingly proud of his wife, children and grandchildren and always tried his best to support them. Donald was also an avid sports fan and could often be found in his favorite jerseys rooting for his beloved Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. As a Virginian transplant, he adopted the Richmond Flying Squirrels as well. Anyone who knew Donald, knew he had a wonderful sense of humor and a penchant for winning radio and television contests. His lucky persistence and affability won him several tickets to sporting events and music concerts for him to enjoy and share with his family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Henrico Humane Society or the Richmond Fisher House (in support of our veterans) via 1202 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23249. There will be a service on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2022.