COMER, Donald "Don" Lee, Sr., age 82, of North Chesterfield, passed away June 13, 2021, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte; two sisters, Cassie and Rosalee; and an infant granddaughter, Brandi Lee House.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; and a sister, Geneva; children, Keith, Candy, Donnie, Chris, Teresa, Suzanne, Paula and Jennifer.
Don was papa to 13 grandchildren, Douglas, Brandon, Brittany, Aaryn, Cameron, Robyn, Rachel, Jordan, Jeremy, William, Josh, Justin and Jaden; as well as 13 great-grandchildren, Camden, Easton, Lennyn, Jameson, Meleah, Clara, Nolan, Layne, James, Mason, Gracie, Grayson and Alexander.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, 8391 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.